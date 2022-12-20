‘There should be a limit,’ Shabbir Jan talks about walking out of Nida Yasir’s show

After around seven years, veteran Pakistani actor Shabbir Jan opened up about walking out of Nida Yasir’s morning show and what followed after the incident.

In 2015, Shabbir Jan found himself in a controversy when he was pranked on Nida Yasir’s morning show Good Morning Pakistan.

He got offended and walked out of the show.

The actor was featured in the latest episode of Nadir Ali podcast where he was asked about an almost decade-old controversy and if it is true that he was banned from the channel after the incident.

The Sultanat actor replied that there should be a limit to everything.

He said that he generally gets angry quickly, and it was his control that he only walked off the show.

The actor said that later, Nida and other people from the ARY management visited him, and they were apologetic about what had transpired.

He also refuted rumors that he was banned by the channel, adding that there was no truth in it.

Later during the show, Shabbir Jan was also asked about why he doesn’t get any awards anymore, to this he replied, “Alhamdulillah, I got many PTV awards, but I don’t understand what should I do now to get an award, what [kind of] work are these people doing for which they are get awards.”

He added, “I’m not fond of awards, our award is people. There comes a time you reach the point where awards don’t matter.”