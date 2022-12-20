Teenage air passenger traveling to Karachi dies aboard flight

A 19-year-old air passenger Hunain Farooq passed away on Tuesday while he was traveling to Karachi from Islamabad.

Hunain complained of chest pain while he was flying in a private passenger airliner.

Upon learning about the worsening health of the teenager, the pilot immediately informed the relevant authorities at the Karachi Airport.

The medical staff rushed to the airplane as it was landed. The patient was taken to the healthcare facility at the airport but his life could not be saved.

Airport sources said that Hunain was already static while he was being brought out of the aircraft.

The federal health ministry has also issued death certificate of the deceased passenger.