New low for Pakistan cricket as England whitewash them at home

Visitors England completed a whitewash against Pakistan on Tuesday, by winning the Karachi test match by eight wickets.

England needed only 55 more runs on the fourth day, as they were chasing a modest target of 167.

Skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett showed no mercy to the home team bowlers and played shots all around the ground.

The visitors scored at over 6 runs per over and reached their target inside an hour.

Youngster Harry Brook, who made his debut 3 months back in September against South Africa and had played only 1 Test match before this series, was named Player of the Series award.

23-year-old Brook scored 468 runs in 5 innings of the series and scored century in each match. He was ecstatic for obvious reasons.

In presentation ceremony he said, “Probably my best tour so far, to win 3-0 here, no-one’s done it before, phenomenal from the lads. I was annoyed with myself in the second Test when I got out to Abrar. Had to look myself in the mirror.”

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam was disappointed and believed the injury to some of the leading fast bowlers was the prime reason behind his team’s loss.

Babar said, “Definitely disappointment as a team, we are not good enough to fight back. First innings, we lost back to back wickets, good in batches, but that moment cost us.”

He added, “Bowling, definitely, your best pacer is not fit so that cost us. A lot of positive things in this series, but also things that we lack.”