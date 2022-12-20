Fawad Chaudhry terms VoNC against Punjab CM Elahi a tactic to avoid elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the opposition in Punjab is bringing no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi just to avoid early elections in the country.

Earlier on Monday evening, the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) submitted a notice in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat seeking permission to move a no-confidence motion against Punjab CM.

A notice was also moved for the removal of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Sibtain Khan.

The notice stated that members of PPP and the PML-N of the provincial assembly expressed their lack of confidence in Pervaiz Elahi’s ability to lead the house as per the constitution, and had lost the confidence of majority of members of the house.

Following the move by opposition following Imran Khan’s announcement of dissolving Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23, Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that it was only distant past that federal ministers including Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal were pushing PTI to dissolve the assemblies first for snap elections in the country.

However, he added that the coalition partners were now turning tail.

PTI said vowed that they would not let this happen while asserting that the VoNC would be unsuccessful and Punjab CM Elahi would dissolve the assembly.

The people will take the final decision, he said.