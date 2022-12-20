Muslim shower: Biggest cultural winner of FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatian YouTuber David Vujanić, who was in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022, took to Twitter to praise the convenience of the Muslim shower (bidet sprayer) he had been using during his stay.

Vujanić, who is based in London, is a devoted fan of Liverpool FC and has a background in football-focused content.

Vujanić expressed disappointment that British restrooms do not have these showers, and even joked about wanting to start a group called “Shatafa Ultras” or “Bum Shower Fanatics” in honor of the sanitary ware.

The YouTuber also highlighted shortage of toilet paper during the pandemic in the UK.

“Lmao people were beefing over toilet paper during the pandemic when they could have just installed a bum shower,” Vujanić wrote.

Soon after his tweet got viral, users have been responding with the funniest responses!

Some Europeans have had their share in the debate too as they shared their experiences.