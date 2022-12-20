Twitter introduces new colored verification ticks, but what do they mean?

Twitter has recently introduced a new system of colored verification ticks to indicate expertise, credibility, and authenticity on the platform.

Before the check is activated, all verified accounts will be manually authenticated.

This move comes after Twitter’s ‘blue’ subscriptions were introduced and met with criticism as many verified accounts started impersonating well-known people and companies.

Elon Musk, the company’s chief executive officer (CEO), responded by announcing that any account that attempted to impersonate would be disabled unless it was designated as a parody account.

Musk described the new multicolored verification system as ‘painful, but necessary’.

It attempts to boost platform user’s trust and authenticity.

Each of the color represents a specific type of account, in order to indicate the authority and truthfulness.

The new system includes gold checks for companies and business, along with new square profile picture.

Grey checks are for government owned accounts, and blue checks are for individuals or celebrities.