US wishes India, Pakistan have constructive dialogue

The United States said on Monday that America would like to see constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan for the betterment of people and counter threats of terrorism.

During a regular press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked to share his views about the heated argument in United Nations Security Council between Pakistan and India blaming each other to support terrorism.

“We have a global strategic partnership with India and have also spoken about the deep partnership we have with Pakistan. These relationships in our mind are not zero-sum. We don’t view them in relation to one another. Each of them is indispensable to us and to the promotion and the pursuit of the shared goals that we have with India, the shared goals that we have with Pakistan, the shared goals that all three of us share.”

Fact is that America has partnerships with both countries and not wanting to see a war of words between India and Pakistan, he stated. “US would like to see constructive dialogue between India and Pakistan. We think that is for the betterment of the Pakistani people, for the Indian people. There is much work that we can do together bilaterally. There are differences that, of course, need to be addressed between India and Pakistan. The United States stands ready to assist as a partner to both.”

Commenting on terrorism and the hostage situation at a counterterrorism center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu city, Ned Price said, “Well, first on the ongoing situation in Pakistan, we are of course aware. We’ve been closely following reports that militants have seized control of the counterterrorism centre in Bannu.”

“We offer our deepest sympathies to those injured,” Ned Price said and urged those responsible for the attack to cease all acts of violence, to safely release those who remain hostage, and to end the seizure of the counterterrorism centre.“

The spokesperson said that Islamabad is a partner when it comes to these shared challenges, including the challenge of terrorist groups — terrorist groups inside of Afghanistan, and terrorist groups along the Afghan-Pakistan border.

“We have partnered with our Pakistani friends to take on — to help them take on this challenge. We stand ready to assist, whether with this unfolding situation or more broadly. But this is a situation for which we’d have to refer you to Pakistani authorities.”