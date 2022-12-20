Ten die, 26 injured in Lasbela cylinder blast

A cylinder explosion near Lasbela mini stop in Balochistan on Tuesday morning claimed 10 lives and left 26 with severe burn injuries.

The blast took place in a roadside hotel and people present there fell victim to it. Right after learning about the incident, the police and rescue teams rushed to the site and cordoned it off.

The rescue officials said one died on the spot while the casualties had been rushed to Karachi Civil Hospital’s burns ward for treatment.

However, nine of them died during treatment, taking the death toll to 10.

The identifiable bodies had been handed over to the heirs, while the police are investigating into the incident.