War of egos: Nazia Hassan’s ex-husband sues Zoheb Hassan in London

Ishtiaq Baig, husband of iconic singer Nazia Hassan, has filed a defamation case against his brother-in-law, singer and producer Zoheb Hassan in London.

Baig claims Zoheb leveled serious but baseless allegations against him that have damaged his reputation.

In 2021, Zoheb levelled serious allegations regarding Nazia’s death on his brother-in-law on the occasion of the Disco Deewane crooner’s 22nd death anniversary and described his sister’s death as ‘unnatural’.

Ishtiaq has denied the accusations made by his wife’s brother several times.

In 2018, Zoheb alleged that Ishtiaq was trying to make a film on his Naizia, “so he can feature himself and further profit from her name and fame’. He vowed to adopt the legal route, if it happens.

Zoheb stated on Facebook: “The Hassan family has come to know that Nazia’s ex-husband is trying to make a film on her life so he can feature himself and further profit from her name and fame. Anyone entertaining this individual shall be duly and legally sued by our family as he has no legal right or basis to do so.”