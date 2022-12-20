Mastermind of Dua Mangi, Bisma Saleem kidnappings surrenders

The mastermind of two high-profile kidnappings from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), that had shocked the port city, surrendered before a local court on Monday.

Agha Mansoor Hussain, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by Karachi’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), voluntarily appeared before a District East’s Judicial Magistrate on Monday and gave himself up to police.

The court then sent Hussain to jail on judicial remand.

Bisma Saleem and Dua Maangi kidnapping cases

Bisma Saleem, a blogger, and Dua Mangi, a law student, were kidnapped on May 12, 2019 and November 30, 2019, respectively.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped when she went to a restaurant for dinner with her friend Haris Soomro from the upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The case had rocked the city, given the ease with which abductors managed to carry out the kidnapping and flee without being intercepted despite the hustle bustle and presence of heavily armed guards of many patrons of restauranters.

Bisma Saleem was abducted from outside her house.

The then Additional Inspector General of Police (Addl IGP) Karachi-Range and the now the incumbent Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon had then announced the arrest of two suspects involved in the high-profile kidnappings of Dua Mangi and Bisma Saleem in a press briefing on March 18, 2020.

The two abductees were finally released after their families paid princely ransoms.

Non-bailable arrest warrant for Agha Mansoor Hussain

An ATC-II had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Agha Mansoor Hussain for allegedly masterminding the kidnappings of Dua Mangi and Bisma Saleem for ransom on July 30, 2020.

ATC-II had indicted five suspects for the two kidnapping cases.

Hussain was later declared a proclaimed offender on January 23, 2021, after the police failed to trace him

Who is Agha Mansoor?

Agha Mansoor is a former police officer.

He served as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Karachi police and was dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in various criminal activities, including operating criminal gangs.

Following the kidnappings, Mansoor was declared as the mastermind behind kidnapping of Dua Mangi and Bisma Saleem.