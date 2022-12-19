LHC to hear petition on stopping Elahi from dissolving PA assembly on Tuesday

The Lahore High Court has affixed for hearing a petition to stop the possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. The assembly is due for hearing on Tuesday.

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court will hear the petition filed by citizen Namdar Ali.

He has named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the Election Commission and Punjab Chief Secretary amongst others as parties in the petition.

The petition maintained that on December 16, Elahi said that the assembly would complete its constitutional term. However, on December 17, Imran announced to dissolve both, the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 23.

The petition maintained that dissolving the assembly on the instructions of Imran Khan was a violation of the constitution and law.

The petitioner said that only Imran Khan stands to benefit from the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The petitioner argued that the country’s current economic situation cannot afford an election right now and it is requested that the court issues orders to stop the dissolution of the assembly.