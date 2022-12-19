Governor summons Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday for no-trust move

Soon after the opposition parties submitted a vote of no-confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in the provincial assembly, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman summoned a session of the provincial assembly for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, a notice read.

The session has been called two days before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In an accompanying order issued by Balighur Rehman, it noted that Elahi had in numerous public statements maintained that he does not wish to dissolve the provincial assemblies.

Further, Rehman pointed to how Elahi was essentially disgruntled with coalition member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the most recent manifestation of which were cracks within the ruling alliance in the Punjab Assembly where cabinet member Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak had resigned after a bitter verbal spat between him and the chief minister during a cabinet meeting on December 16.

“Keeping in view the above facts manifesting serious cracks and evident faults within the ruling coalition in Punjab Assembly, which already carried only a very narrow numerical margin, I, Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, Governor of the Punjab, am satisfied that Ch. Pervaiz Elahi, Chief Minister of the Punjab does not command confidence of the majority of the members of the Provincial Assembly,” the notice noted.

“In terms of Article 130(7) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I summon a session of the Punjab Assembly to meet at 4pm hours on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in the chamber and require the chief minister to obtain a vote of confidence on the aforesaid date and time,” the order read.