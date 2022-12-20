Thar coal project: 1,320 MW added to national grid, says CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that coal extracted from the vast deserts of Thar are helping add another 1,320 mega watt (MW) of power to the national grid in December.

Another 660 MW would be added next year.

He announced this while presiding over a meeting of Thar Coal Energy’s board at the CM House on Monday.

Sindh Energy Minister

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh briefed the meeting that Sino-Sindh Resources (SSR) has started excavating coal in Block-I in January 2022, and it has completed 99% of work to excavate coal.

He added that it was another example of a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project helping Pakistan resolve key issues.

“Power engineering company has installed two 660 MW coal-fired power plants for $2 billion. Both power plants successfully synchronized with the national grid on December 2 and December 11, 2022,” he added.

He said that Lucky Electric Power has started work on a 660 MW power plant. The plant will be provided with 3.6 metric tons of coal and would start commercial operations in 2024.

Minister education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Advisor to CM on Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, DG Coal Authority Khadim Channa and others attended the meeting.

Minister BISP Shazia Marri, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretary Energy Rashid Langrial, Federal Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbar, and others attended the meeting via video link.

It is pertinent to note that 330 MW coal-fired power plant has already synchronized with the national grid in October 2022.

A second 330 MW plant would start commercial operations by 2023.