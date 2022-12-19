PDM moves no-trust motion against Elahi in Punjab assembly

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday evening submitted a notice seeking permission to move a vote of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

A notice was also moved for the removal of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Sibtain Khan.

The notice was submitted in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat by a joint delegation of the opposition PPP and PML-N parliamentary members.

Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayat Hussain Lak formally received the no-trust notice.

The notice was moved under Article 136 of the Constitution read with Rule 23 of the Rules of Procedure Provincial Assembly of Punjab (PAP) 1997.

It stated that members of PPP and the PML-N of the provincial assembly expressed their lack of confidence in Pervaiz Elahi’s ability to lead the house as per the constitution.

It added that Elahi had massacred democratic traditions and thus he had lost the confidence of majority of members of the house.

They thus sought permission from the assembly speaker to move the vote of no-confidence.

Removal of Assembly Speaker

Along with the notice to remove the chief minister, a notice was also submitted seeking to remove the provincial assembly speaker.

The notice was submitted under Article 53 read with Article 127 of the Constitution read with rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure of PAP 1997.

Party position

The current party position shows how the provincial assembly is composed and the seats of different parties.

The PTI together with the PML-Q and an independent overwhelmingly outnumber the combined opposition.

Asif Zardari chairs meeting of PPP MPs

Zardari directed the party’s provincial legislators and asked PML-N MPAs to submit a no-confidence motion against political rival Elahi in a last ditch effort to save the assembly from dissolution as announced by the PTI chief Imran Khan.

Earlier, [PMLQ Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain said that PDM have many options to save Punjab Assembly][3] but they might use VONM or seek confidence vote from the Elahi.

PPP Co-chairman Zardari chaired a meeting of his party MPs of Punjab Assembly at Bilawal House Lahore and discussed political outlook of the province amid the fluid situation that could go either way; in favor of PTI or against PDM.

In the meeting PPP Punjab President Syed Hasan Murtaza, Makhdoom Usman Mehmood, Mumtaz Chang, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Shazia Abid, and other MPS from Punjab participated.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.