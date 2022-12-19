Sindh CM Murad reshuffles cabinet

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday shuffled portfolios within his provincial cabinet on Monday.

Separately, the government appointed a new administrator in Hyderabad as per the agreement with coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Shuffled portfolios

The provincial chief secretary on Monday issued a notification for the change in portfolios.

The portfolio of the archive department has been withdrawn from Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah.

The portfolio has now been allotted to Tariq Hasan, a Special Assistant to the Chief Minister.

Aamir Ghaffar Lone has been handed the Department of Welfare of Kashmiris.

The provincial chief executive withdrew the portfolio of Religious Affairs from his Advisor Fayyaz Ali Butt and handed it to his Special Assistant Bachal Shah.

Similarly, the Department of Commerce was withdrawn from Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo.

The portfolio was handed over to Special Assistant Faraz Abid Lakhani.

Hyderabad gets new administrator

Implementing the PPP and MQM-P agreement, the Sindh government on Monday appointed Muhammad Farooq as the new administrator of Hyderabad city for a year.

He was previously working in the Workers’ Welfare Board (WWB).

It is pertinent to note that Hyderabad deputy commissioner was managing affairs of the city as an additional charge prior to the new appointment.

This follows the appointment of the new administrator of Karachi earlier this month.