Return of terror: Suicide bomber strikes in tribal area bordering Afghanistan

As many as three people embraced martyrdom, including an official of the of armed forces, when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives laden vest in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, the military said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), that the suicide bomber targeted security forces.

ISPR said that one of the victims was 33-years-old Naik Abid who hails from Manshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

They two remaining victims were civilians who have yet to be identified.

The attack comes just days after a similar attack in North Waziristan.

Moreover on Monday, an explosion was reported near the Umar Farooq Chowk on Hospital Road in Khuzdar city of Balochistan. The bomb attack left at least 13 people injured.

On Sunday, terrorists had stormed the cantonment in Bannu leading to an hours-long standoff between terrorists and security forces.