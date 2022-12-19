Shujaat urges Parvez Elahi to end political deadlock in Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PMLQ) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday urged his cousin and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to resolve the political deadlock in the province, noting that the opposition was preparing multiple options.

In a video message, Hussain disclosed that he had held productive meetings with the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari on Sunday.

He hoped that the sequence of dialogue with political contacts will continue over the next three to four days with former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan having declared that he will direct to dissolve the provincial assemblies on Friday, December 23.

Hussain further said that a plan for country’s political future will be devised together.

“Things are progressing in Punjab,” the senior politician said, hoping that a solution will soon emerge.

Options on the table

Talking to media person, Hussain disclosed that amid the current political scenario, the opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are considering both options, including a vote of no-confidence and a vote of confidence to save the Punjab Assembly.

“Although they have other options too…but both parties have told me that there are only two options under discussion to prevent the PTI from dissolving the provincial assemblies,” PML-Q chief said.

Political checkmate of VONM

The PML-Q leader said that those who do not have enough votes would try to secure the requisite number of votes for the no-trust motion to succeed.

The one who gets the most votes will be ‘saved’ he said.

‘Zardari, Shehbaz not PDM’

In a remark that is sure to raise many eyebrows amid the ruling rainbow coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Hussain clarified that his multiple meetings were with PM Shehbaz – whom he met twice in two days on Sunday and Monday – and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, not the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led PDM.

Without giving any time frame, he said tensions are high on the issue of dissolution of Punjab Assembly but a solution will be found ‘soon’.

Parvez Elahi needs to make a decision

Commenting on the decision of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi to sit next to Imran Khan as he announced to dissolve the provincial assembly, Hussain said that if Elahi makes a decision, then things can stretch for four to five months.

He said some people are hell bent on breaking the assemblies while others are trying to save it.

On PTI chief Imran Khan, he said the former prime minister is a wise man and he does not need any advice.

General elections soon?

Hussain categorically said that he was not see the general elections happen anytime soon.

It is pertinent to note that PTI chief Imran Khan has been demanding to hold early free and fair general elections to end the political instability in the country.