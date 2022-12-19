Explosion in Khuzdar leaves 13 injured

An explosion was reported near Umar Farooq Chowk on Hospital Road in Khuzdar city of Balochistan on Monday evening, leaving at least 13 people injured.

Police confirmed the incident. They further said that initial investigations show that the explosion could be the result of a planted explosive device. However, details will be confirmed once an investigation by the bomb disposal squad is complete.

Initial reports suggested that due to explosion, few passers-by sustained injuries.

They were rushed to the Khuzdar Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Hospital source confirmed that at least a dozen of people have been shifted to the hospital for the treatment.

Following the explosion, a fire erupted at the spot.

Shortly after the blast, a heavy contingent of law enforcement personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned it off.

A probe was initiated into the explosion.

The incident took place in a densely populated and commercial area of the city called Hospital Road.

There are shopping centers located around the site of the bomb attack which is why it is frequented by a large number of people.

However, the exact location where the explosion took place, some of the shops were closed which meant that the damage was limited.