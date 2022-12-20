Afghan Taliban allegedly channeling funds through KP’s chromite mines

Most people would think that mines are a good way to gain wealth. But the Afghan Taliban took it to heart and turned chromite mines in Bajaur as major conduits of funds during their years-long struggle against foreign troops, it has emerged.

Documents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Anti-terrorist wing, seen by SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU) showed that militants exploited unconventional techniques to channel cash into Afghanistan that was earned through Chromite mine.

“Couriers carried cash earned from the mine, and cross the border illegally,” the documents revealed.

Following the details of funding to Taliban militia, the KP government has immediately withdrawn mine contract and trying to trace the contractor of the mine.

The documents further revealed that KP government also obtained testimony from miners who worked in Chromite mines.