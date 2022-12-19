Toyota announces to completely shut vehicle production for 10 days in December

Pakistan’s leading car manufacturer Toyota on Monday announced that it would “completely shut down” its production plant for 10 days this month over a shortage of components to assemble passenger vehicles.

Further, a key official of the company hinted that unless the government changes its policies drastically, there was a possibility of further closures in January.

In a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange – where Toyota is listed (INDU) – the company explained that the plant was being shut due an unavailability of parts caused by delays in approval of part imports.

“The delay in aforesaid approvals (for import of completely knocked down kits and components of passenger cars) for the company and its vendors, has created hurdles in import and clearance of consignments for raw materials and components of the company,” the company said in its letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Authorizing further reporting of the letter, the company said that the unavailability of raw materials and components of the company has resulted in insufficient inventory levels and consequently have created an adverse impact on the supply chain and production activities.

“The company is unable to continue its production activities,” it said.

As a result, Indus Motors said that it has “decided to completely shut down its production plant from December 20 to December 30, 2022 (both days inclusive).”

Further shut downs expected?

In an exclusive talks with SAMAA TV Indus Motors CEO Asghar Jamali said that their plant was already running at only 25% production capacity in December.

He added that it was looking difficult to run the plant fully even in January.

Jamali said that due to the current situation, its customers could face delays in receiving their vehicles.

“State Bank and government are not giving us any clear policy,” he said, referring to granting approvals for opening letters of credit and allowing import of CKD kits.

In the letter to the stock exchange, Toyota said “the State Bank of Pakistan has introduced a mechanism, vie EPD Circular No. 09 of 2022 dated May 20, 2022, for obtaining prior approval for import of CKD Kits and components of Passenger cars (HS Code 8703 category) for the auto sector.”

It is pertinent to note that this year, due to restriction on imports, Toyota and Suzuki among others have had to face either low or no production days for multiple days every month due to the unavailability of raw material amid import restrictions and exchange rate volatility.

On Monday, Indus Motors shares traded at Rs997.41 a share on Monday (with a high of 1,000.01 and a low of 980.00), with a cumulative increase of Rs0.66 (0.07%).

Around 15,635 shares were traded on Monday.