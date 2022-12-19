Gold price in touching distance of new record

A nominal increase in international prices saw the cost of a tola of gold rise to a new high on Monday, nearing a new psychological mark.

According to gold rates notified by Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Monday evening, the cost of a tola of 24 karats pure gold rose by Rs2,200 on Monday.

It touched a level of Rs174,900 – just Rs100 shy of the psychological barrier of Rs175,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,886 to come within touching distance of another psychological milestone – Rs150,000. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold on Monday was Rs149,948.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs137,453.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $3 to $1,796.

Meanwhile, the over cost from prices of precious metals in Dubai rose from a standard of Rs2,000 to Rs4,000.

Silver prices

The price of silver also rose on Monday, rising to a new all-time high by Rs40 to take its price over the psychological barrier of Rs2,000 per tola of silver.

The new price of a tola of 24 karat silver on Monday was Rs2,020.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat silver rose by Rs34.29.

The price of silver in the international market was quoted at $23.31.

One reason for the increase in the price of silver domestically is that due to the increasing price of gold, more and more people prefer to lower the cost of gold by increasing the use of silver instead.