Rupee remains stable in interbank

The rupee remained stable in the interbank market on Monday despite some early shocks. It even registered a nominal decline in the open currency market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday afternoon, the rupee closed at Rs224.94.

This was the same value it closed at on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the rupee had risen past the Rs225 psychological barrier but settled on last week’s closing price by the end of the day.

Open market

In the open currency market, the price of a single US dollar fell to around Rs233.90, maintaining a near Rs10 difference between the interbank and open currency market rates on a single US dollar, maintaining the pressure on the rupee.

This was down nominally from Rs234 it was being traded at last week.

Despite the decrease, dollars were available in short supply in the open currency market, with some opting to sell dollars in the black market at rates some dealers quoted upwards of Rs250.