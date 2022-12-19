Saud Shakeel regretful for not converting 50s into 100s

Pakistan’s left-hand batter Saud Shakeel expressed his regret on Monday, for failing to convert all of his fifties into a century against England.

Saud Shakeel scored 346 runs in the test series against England, just two runs lesser than the highest scorer of Pakistan, Babar Azam in the ongoing series.

27-year-old batter admitted in the press conference that Pakistan might lose the Karachi test as well due to the mistakes.

Saud got out while trying to hit an unnecessary shot right after the dismissals of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan.

He said that he was sorrowful for getting out at a crucial moment but hoped that he would perform better in the series against New Zealand, which would start on 26 December, right after England series.

Saud Shakeel also said that England play aggressive cricket because it is their natural style and they are getting success with their approach.

He was also unfortunate in the second test match in Multan when he was cruising towards his first test century but was given caught behind when it looked like the ball had touched the ground.