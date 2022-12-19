Chaudhry Salik meets Zardari as allies explore options to stop Punjab assembly dissolution

Federal minister Chaudhry Salik - son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain - called on former president Asif Zardari at Bilawal house in Lahore.

The meeting lasted around 45 minutes.

Salik conveyed his father’s message to former president Zardari amid political imbroglio emerging after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

Since then, the parties part of the government in the center are putting in herculean efforts as they explore their options including introducing a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi or some sort of constitutional move on part of the provincial governor to hamper dissolution.

Earlier in the day, former president Zardari and PM Shehbaz also met and discussed prevalent political state of affairs in the province after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

During the meeting, the option of tabling a vote of no confidence (VoNC) against the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was discussed between both.

The PPP and the PML-N are allied while sitting on the opposition benches in the provincial assembly of Punjab.

If the no confidence movement is brought, Punjab CM will require 186 votes to retain his position.

However, if Punjab CM fails to win the VoNC; he will lose the power to dissolve the Punjab assembly.

PM Shehbaz also briefed the former president over his meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, where the two leaders agreed on enhancing unity amongst the coalition parties.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM Attaullah Tarar said of the meeting with Zardari that all possible options were under consideration.

He added that the party’s senior leadership had called a meeting on Monday morning to deliberate on important decisions.