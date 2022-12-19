Pakistan issues visas to 96 Indian pilgrims to visit temples at Katas Raj

Pakistan on Monday issued visas to 96 Indians, enabling them to visit Shri Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal.

Considered to be one of the most holy sites for Hindus, the visas allow the pilgrims to visit Pakistan from December 20-25, 2022.

A statement issued by the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on Monday, each year, a large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions.

Pakistan High Commission New Delhi Charge d’ Affaires Aftab Hasan Khan underlined that Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites in the country and providing all possible assistance to visiting pilgrims of all faiths.

The visit of the Hindu pilgrims to Shri Katas Raj Temple is covered under the bilateral Protocol on the Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.

Katas Raj, also known as Qila Katas, is located in the Chakwal district of Punjab.

It is a complex of several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways.

The temples’ pond is said in the Puranas to have been created from the teardrops of Shiva, after he wandered the Earth inconsolable after the death of his wife Sati.

Katas Raj Temple. PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The high commission explained that the issuance of visas to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims is in line with the Pakistan government’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines.

Moreover, a large number of Indians are issued visas by the Pakistan High Commission regularly to visit their families and friends in Pakistan.