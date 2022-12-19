Rohit Sharma to miss 2nd test against Bangladesh

Indian Cricket Team’s captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out on Monday, from the second test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Sharma suffered an injury in the second One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh and had to bat in that match after getting stitches.

In his absence, KL Rahul will lead the Indian side once again. Rahul also led India in the first test match, which they won by 188 runs in Chattogram.

According to reports, Rohit Sharma was healing well but still management wanted to give him rest before the important series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home.

India will also host Australia at home in February in 4-match test series, which could decide their fate in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

India are currently ranked second in the 2021-23 World Test Championship points table, just behind the Kangaroos.

A series win against Australia will almost guarantee their place in the WTC final for the second time in a row.