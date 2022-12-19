Imran Khan wants to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-Nawaz) leader Ahsan Iqbal said that if we did not oust Imran Khan, he would have made Pakistan as a Sri-Lanka.

Addressing PML-N worker convention in Talagang on Monday, he asked that what projects did Imran’s chief minister in Punjab Usman Buzdar started for the development of the Punjab province.

He said that during the tenure of the PML-N government, power projects to generate 11,000 megawatt were initiated, while 2,000 kilometers or roads were built.

He said Nawaz Sharif instead of delivering speeches, worked to serve the people.

Iqbal further alleged that those who funded Imran Khan from outside the country only did so for selfish reasons.

He said that Karachi is our business hub, but, if anyone goes outside of their home, their family members start praying for their safety.

He said that Imran Khan’s main task it seems, was to steal gifts from Toshakhana.

“You accuse us of hiding our wealth in countries abroad, but which country did you spare whose state gifts you did not retain,” he retorted.

He said that national crime agency withdrawn all cases against Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in a big slap to Imran.