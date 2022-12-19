Elahi is under pressure from establishment, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is being pressurized by the establishment, but he is convinced that the chief minister would push the summary to dissolve the assembly whenever they will ask him to.

On Monday, he spoke with PTI members of the provincial assemblies (MPA) from Sargodha, Khushab, and Jhang.

The statement by the ex-premier comes a day after Punjab CM's harangue against him on criticizing former army chief General (retd) Qamar Bajwa.

Imran Khan said that on Friday - the day when he had announced to dissolve Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, there will be Dama Dam Mast Qalandar (a phrase that can be considered to be substituted for ‘political surprises’ on the day).

He said that Elahi already was on their side and had assured him of dissolving the assembly whenever asked.