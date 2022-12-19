FIA pleads LHC to order Imran Khan’s inclusion in cypher probe

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday pleaded with Lahore High Court (LHC) to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in probe of audio leak on cypher.

Submitting its answer, the FIA team said that Imran had been summoned repeatedly and asked to appear before the inquiry team, but he ignored it.

Imran Khan is creating hindrances in inquiry, he is deliberately running away from the investigation; the team said.

The FIA asked the court to dismiss the petition against Imran Khan’s summons and order him to participate in the cypher inquiry.

In October, the federal government had formed an inquiry committee of the federal cabinet to probe an alleged audio leak in which Imran claims they can ‘play’ with the cypher to create a scenario that benefits him politically.

Later, the committee recommended a detailed probe into the matter and the FIA was asked to conduct a formal inquiry.