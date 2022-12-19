Pakistani celebrities spotted at FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Several Pakistani showbiz celebrities were present at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar and shared photos on their social media accounts.

On Sunday, Lusail Stadium in Qatar around 90,000 football lovers from all over the world watched the final between Argentina and France.

A lot of international celebrities also headed to Qatar to witness the live action.

Among them, Pakistani actors Humayyun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Ali were also seen cheering for their favorite teams.

Sajal Ali and Mehwish Hayat also shared selfies with former football player, David Beckham.

Pakistani celebrities also took pictures with famous Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan and shared them on social media.

Apart from Aryan, Bollywood stars including Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone were also spotted at the final.

The significant events taking place ahead of the final included the unveiling of FIFA World Cup trophy by Bollywood celeb Deepika Padukone.

Nora Fatehi, an Indian actor and dancer, performed in this year’s FIFA World Cup anthem in the closing ceremony of the mega event.