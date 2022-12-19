Amir Liaquat’s first wife reveals why she’s fighting for her ex-husband

Dr Bushra Iqbal, first wife of late TV host Dr Amir Liaquat, revealed why she wants her ex-husband to get justice.

Dania Shah, the widow of a famous Islamic Scholar, has been sent to jail on judicial remand after she was initially arrested by the FIA on charges of allegedly leaking the deceased private videos.

After the court proceeding, the first spouse of Dr Amir Liaquat spoke up about why is she fighting for her ex-husband.

While talking to the media, Dr Bushra said that she wants justice for him as there were many people who were his fans and were hurt by what happened to him.

She further added that Dania’s divorce with the late televangelist was finalized and all she was doing since day one was trying to extort money out of her ex-husband.

Bushra Iqbal’s lawyer talked to the media about the case and said that Shah can get at least 10 years sentence for leaking the compromising.