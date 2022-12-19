What’s in the ‘bisht’? Messi wearing traditional Arab cloak sparks internet debate

Following the controversial tweets by the western football lovers over Lionel Messi wearing ‘bisht’ while lifting the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, social media users particularly from Arab region denounced the unfair criticism on the traditional robe which had been a part of the Arab culture for eons.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made Lionel Messi wear the Qatari bisht before the footballer was handed over the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy.

However, the gesture was deemed as inappropriate by a faction on the internet for some reason.

What is a bisht?

The ‘bisht’ is an overgarment in the Arab culture often donned for special occasions and ceremonies.

The garment is commonly made from wool, with the most expensive variants using camel or lama hair or goat wool.

The sleeves and collar are usually embroidered using pure gold and silver stitch work.

The prices of the cloak can range up to a whopping $9000.

Western ‘outrage’

From the lens of Arab perspective, draping Messi in the garment was the highest form of honor.

But, the western football fans found it unusual and went to great lengths to pick the act apart. Apart from a plethora of social media users running down the act, several famous influencers and sports journalists echoed with them.

BBC pundit Pablo Zabaleta asked, “Just why? There’s no reason to do that.” While BBC host Gary Lineker said it was “a shame they’ve covered his shirt” during what was “a magic moment”.

Meanwhile, ESPN journalist Mark Ogden described it as a barber’s “cape” while HITC Sport’s Dylan Walsh compared the traditional clothing to a “Victoria Secret robe”. Both of those tweets have now been deleted.

However, the rejoinder came from the people of the region who spoke against unnecessary criticism of the gesture.

Some Twitter users tweeted that Arabian warriors used to wear bisht after a victory and Emir of Qatar gave that to Messi in the highest respect and honor.

They also called for the critics to also respect values and cultures other than their own.