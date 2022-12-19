Noor Mukadam murder: Mobile phone data puts Noor’s location at murder scene

Mobile phone records – including location and other data – showed that Noor Mukadam was in the same house where she was murdered.

This data was presented before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday as it heard a petition filed by Zahir Jaffer against his sentence for murdering Noor Mukadam, a Canadian national and employee of multinational company.

The lawyer on the hearing said that law enforcement agencies had reached the crime scene on information provided by Noor Mukadam father at 10pm.

The attorney further emphasized that Noor Mukadam was hacked to death and that blood clots from Noor Mukadam have already been found on the murder weapon recovered from the scene, a knife.

The lawyer argued that because the knife was completely splattered with the blood, they were unable to obtain any fingerprints off it.

The court confirmed from the lawyer that fingerprints could not be obtained from the murder weapon just because it had been covered in blood?

The court was then adjourned till tomorrow (Tuesday), when Noor Mukadam lawyer is expected to start his arguments.

Noor Mukadam murder case

Noor Muqaddam was slaughtered at a house in Islamabad’s F-7/4 on July 20, a day before Eidul Azha.

Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested from the spot covered in blood other than his own.

He was charged with Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Zahir was sound, in his senses when he was arrested, Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, adding that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs.

“He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses.”

He added that when the police reached the spot, Zahir had attempted to attacked someone else as well but he had been subdued and tied up.

The suspect worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist, and as a therapist. The police have also sealed the office of Therapy Works in Islamabad.