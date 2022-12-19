Amid energy crisis, fresh oil, gas reserves discovered in Sindh
The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Monday that it has discovered reserves of oil and gas from development cum exploratory well Chak-5 Dim South-3 located in the Sanghar district of Sindh.
A notification issued by OGDCL stated that the Chak-5 Dim South-3 was spudded-in June 26, 2022, as development cum exploratory well by using OGDCL’s in-house expertise.
However, it was successfully drilled down to a total depth of 3,400 meters.
OGDCL mentioned that based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Massive Sand has tested 2000 Barrels of Oil per Day (BOPD) and 1.30 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas through choke size 32/64 at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 994 pounds per square inch (Psi).
With OGDCL’s aggressive exploration strategies, it has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources.
The discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country.