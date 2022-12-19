Sargam Koushal from India wins ‘Mrs World 2022’ pageant

India’s Sargam Koushal has won the title of Mrs World 2022 (World’s Most Beautiful Married Woman 2022).

Mrs World is the world’s first beauty pageant in which married women participate.

This beauty pageant is being held since 1984. Earlier, its name was Mrs America which was later changed to Mrs Woman of the World.

In 1988, the pageant’s name was changed again to Mrs World.

According to Indian media, the beauty pageant for the selection of Mrs World 2022 was held in Las Vegas, USA.

Women from 63 countries participated in the event and after various rounds, India’s Sargam Koushal was crowned the title ‘Mrs World 2022’.

The jury panel for the pageant included a couple of known Indian celebrities, such as actors Soha Ali Khan, Vivek Oberoi, former Mrs World, Aditi Govitrikar, and former Indian cricketer Azhar Mohammad Azharuddin

32-year-old, Koushal hails from Jammu and Kashmir, and has a Master’s degree in English literature

She has also done teaching duties for some time and married an Indian Navy officer in 2018.

India has won the Mrs World crown after 21 years. Earlier, Dr Aditi Govitrikar received the honor in 2001.