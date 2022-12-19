Should Musk stay or go? CEO asks Twitter users

Twitter Chief Elon Musk took to the microblogging site - which he recently purchased - to seek users’ input on whether he should quit his position.

In a Twitter poll, Musk asked users to weigh in on the matter, stating that going forward, he will take into account the opinions of the public regarding major changes in Twitter policy.

This move has garnered a significant response, with thousands of social media users participating in the poll and sharing their thoughts through ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ buttons.

While it is unclear what prompted this sudden decision by Musk, it is clear that he values the opinions of his followers and is willing to take their input into consideration when making an important decision.

It will be interesting to see the results of the poll and how they may impact Musk’s role on the platform.

Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that Musk remains a highly influential figure on social media, and his actions and decisions are closely watched by the public.