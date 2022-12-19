As gas crisis deepens, Karachi residents’ lives become hell without fire

The domestic consumers of Karachi are complaining of severe gas load shedding as they were forced to burn woods or use expensive LPG cylinders to cook food.

According to the reports, the household consumers experience unannounced gas outages throughout the day.

In some areas on the outskirts of the megacity, the outages stretch to as long as the entire day.

Hence, the residents of the metropolis have no option to either switch to alternatives such as the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders or woods to cook food or buy food from eateries amid runaway inflation.

The people are also furious on the fact that the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) is just adding insult to injury by sending them exorbitant bills despite that their stove burners remain cool most part of the day.