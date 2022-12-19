Pakistan’s sports stars celebrate Messi’s amazing victory

Every sports star and fan was overjoyed when Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday evening. Pakistani stars were no exception with some of the country’s biggest names – who have themselves played on the biggest stage of their respective sport representing Pakistan – congratulated Argentina on their win.

Shahid Afridi, who knows well the feeling the lifting a trophy that declares you a world champion, part of the iconic Pakistan team that lifted the Twenty20 World Cup in 2009, congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina.

He also had words of encouragement for record-breaking French striker Kylian Mbappe, who equaled the 60-year-old record set by Geoff Hurst for scoring a hat trick in the final. Mbappe also made the record for most goals scored in a final, having scored four – including his spot kick in the penalty shootout.

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar tweeted it was probably the best football final that he had witnessed.

Muhammad Amir also showed his support for Argentina.

Pakistani-origin British Boxer and a former world champion, Amir Khan asked rhetorically if Lionel Messi was the best footballer in the world after he lifted the world cup.

Pakistan Women Cricket Team’s captain Bismah Maroof also paid a tribute to the wizard from Rosario, as she tweeted about the Argentinian legend’s dream of lifting the golden trophy finally coming true.

Pakistan Football Team’s former captain Kaleemullah Khan dubbed Messi as the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest of all Time) as he tweeted his picture.