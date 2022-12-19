Interior ministry seeks increment in Islamabad UCs ahead of LG polls

Interior ministry has spontaneously decided to increase the number of union councils (UCs) of Islamabad for upcoming local government (LG) polls.

For this purpose, a summary has been sent to the federal government which the sources said that will be approved through circulation.

As per the summary, there are 101 constituencies (union councils) in the capital territory based on 2017 census. However, the capital’s population has increased by 2.5 million which pushes the need for having more UCs.

It said the number of UCs should be increased to 125 based on current population metrics.

On August 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued final lists of constituencies in Islamabad along with a notification saying that the upcoming LG elections will be held in the 101 UCs instead of previous 50.

The local government in Islamabad completed its five-year term in February 2021 and elections should have been held after that.

However, a month ago, the ECP announced that the local government elections in Islamabad will be held on December 31.