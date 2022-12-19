Has Dwyane Johnson severed ties with WB amid DCEU restructuring?

Rumors have been making rounds on social media that Dwyane Johnson has abandoned his role of Black Adam after James Gunn and Peter Safran’s decision to cancel Superman 3.

Rumors suggest that things haven’t been going well for the Rampage actor since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios and announced that Henry Cavil would no longer play the Superman.

The Witcher actor’s cameo as the Man of Steel appeared at the end of Black Adam, sending fans into a frenzy, but Gunn took it upon himself to put an end to the excitement.

A few days ago, Henry Cavil took to his Instagram account to announce that he will not be reprising his iconic role of Superman.

Amidst the ongoing shakeup in the DCEU, fans of Johnson were speculating that his relations with the Warner Brothers Pictures had been going south as the actor had unfollowed both WB and DC accounts on Instagram.

However, the Skyscrapper actor has put an end to the rumors as he tweeted that he never followed both the accounts in the first place.