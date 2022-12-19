Pak vs Eng Day 3: Pakistan middle odder suffer another slump

Pakistan’s most reliable batters from this series, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel once again stepped up on Monday, after Pakistan lost three quick wickets against England in second innings of Karachi test.

Pakistan started the third day of Karachi Test by resuming from the overnight score of 21 for no loss.

At that point, they were still trailing by 29 runs to England’s first innings lead.

Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique labored for a half-century partnership, before Jack Leach snuck through Shan Masood’s defenses and bowled him for 24 runs.

It meant that the opener could score a cumulative of 54 runs in the match, and could not even assail his first innings score of 30.

Azhar Ali’s last ever innings for Pakistan lasted a disappointing four balls as Leach bowled him in the same over for a duck.

It meant Azhar bowed out of his cricketing career with a whimper.

In his next over, Leach trapped Abdullah Shafique LBW, as Pakistan lost three quick wickets for just one run, leaving it reeling at 54 runs at the loss of three wickets.

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, both new on crease, then made sure Pakistan recovered some of its pride and did not lose another wicket before lunch.

instead, they helped Pakistan gain a 49 run lead at the break.

Pakistan team has already lost the test series and looking to avoid a first whitewash at home.

Collapse after lunch

As the Pakistani team returned after lunch, it seemed to have had a negative impact on the ream as Pakistan alarmingly lost skipper Babar Azam for 54 to Rehan Ahmed.

The Pakistan-origin spinner then tore into the Pakistan side and picked up two quick scalps for just two runs.

He first picked up the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan – for whom captain Babar Azam and team management had withstood intense pressure to rest.

Rizwan departed after having scored just seven runs. It added to his first innings dismal score of one run for a match total of just eight runs.

Saud Shakeel followed soon after having scored just 53.

With the tail exposed, Root then came in and picked up the wicket of Faheem Ashraf who scored just one run, leaving Pakistan struggling at 181 for the loss of seven wickets.