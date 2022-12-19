Rupee continues to lose ground against dollar for eleventh day

The economic crisis caused the Pakistani rupee to lose 56 paisas to Rs225.50 for the eleventh consecutive day against the US dollar on Monday during interbank trading, despite the inflow of funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The value of the rupee lost 23 paisas against the greenback on Friday, closing the week at Rs224.94 from Thursday’s traded value of Rs224.71 in the interbank market.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining control over the US currency, despite the widening gap between the open market and interbank trading.

Open market

With a gap of Rs10 between both the markets, the rate of a US dollar to a Pakistani rupee remained stagnant at Rs234 in the open market.

However, the business community said that there was hardly any currency available at the official exchange rate.

Instead, US dollars were being sold in the black market for as high as Rs255.

Foreign exchange reserves fall by $15m

The SBP on Thursday released a statement saying that foreign exchange reserves fell by another $15 million to dip to an ‘alarming level’ of $6.7 billion.

It is pertinent to note that this is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since January 2019.

As per the SBP data, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.57 billion as of December 9, 2022. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.87 billion.

“SBP’s reserves did not record any major change during the week ended on Dec 9, 2022, and closed at $6.7 billion,” said the central bank.