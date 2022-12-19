Controversial tweets: BHC quashes 3 more FIRs against Azam Swati

The Balochistan High Court on Monday quashed another three first information reports (FIRs) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati who had been accused of posting controversial tweets against the armed forces.

Justice Abdul Majid announced the reserved verdict and repealed all three FIRs against Azam Swati.

The three cases had been registered in Winder, Bela, and Chaman.

Earlier, the high court had quashed five cases against Swati barring the authorities from registration of more cases against him.

Azam Swati was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against military officials.

He was first arrested in Islamabad for his tweets in October, after he posted a highly-hateful and threatening message against the army chief, judiciary, and other state institutions, on his official Twitter account.

The senator was released after he secured bail in the case.

But on November 27, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) again arrested him for using abusive language against senior military officers, including the then-army chief.