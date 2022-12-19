Sindh education dept dismisses eight ghost teachers

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department on Monday dismissed eight teachers of different public schools across Sindh over their absence from their jobs for the past two years.

Sindh Education and Literacy Department Secretary Ghulam Akbar Laghari said that the dismissed faculty had been living abroad, but still drawing salaries from their institutions.

He added that the teachers had not been coming to their jobs for at least two years, over which the administration issued them show-cause notices multiple times.

The secretary added that the educators were given a chance to justify their absence. However, on failing to justify, the education department dismissed them from their jobs.

A notification in this regard has also been issued, the official said.

He said that the education officers are trying to identify more ghost teachers to improve the education system in Sindh.