Imran Ashraf gives Shaniera Akram piece of his mind

Actor Imran Ashraf spoke up regarding the recent spat between Shaniera Akram and Feroze Khan, saying that the former should keep him out of this as he is already going through a rough patch in his life.

A few days ago, Humaima Malick posted a video of Feroze Khan driving with his infant daughter sitting on his lap which aggravated Shaniera Akram.

In a series of Instagram stories, Akram schooled the Habs actor for being careless and a bad influence on his fans as he was not wearing a seat belt while driving.

This led to an online dispute between Feroze Khan and Akram, as the actor responded to her in a hostile tone and said that he is a part of Pakistan’s professional racing fraternity, and he understands the sensitivity of the matter a lot more than her.

However, out of nowhere, Imran Ashraf actor found himself to be a part of this verbal spat as he uploaded a video on his Instagram account sitting in the front seat of a car with his kid on his lap.

This annoyed Akram even more, as she took to her Instagram and shared Ashraf’s post, saying, “Now people are copying you @ferozekhan in solidarity!”

A while later, the Raqs-e-Bismil actor shared a video on his social media clearing the air regarding his recent video.

In the video, he said that he was parking the car and not driving. He also requested Akram to stop making him a part of her ongoing controversy.

He added that he didn’t mention anyone on the video neither did he say that she is wrong, and that he was only having a fun time with his son.

The Dum Mastam actor said that right now he is, and his family is going through a tough time, and she should stop being so insensitive.

Imran Ashraf also requested everyone to wear a seat belt while driving and refrain from saying anything harsh to Shaniera Akram.