PSX witnesses bearish trend as index sheds over 170 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under severe pressure as the index declined by 34.04 points to a low of 41,117.84 on Monday.

As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark climbed to the day’s high at 41,393.37 points before plunging to a low of 41,117.84 points.

The top active stocks painting the benchmark KSE-100 red included the oil and gas companies with a negative change of 3.68%.

Earlier on Friday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,301.48 points from the previously closed value of 41,179.76 on Thursday.