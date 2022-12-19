PSX witnesses bearish trend as index sheds over 170 points
KSE-100 benchmark falls further to 41,128.77 points from previous close of 41,301.48
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under severe pressure as the index declined by 34.04 points to a low of 41,117.84 on Monday.
As the morning bell rang, the KSE-100 benchmark climbed to the day’s high at 41,393.37 points before plunging to a low of 41,117.84 points.
The top active stocks painting the benchmark KSE-100 red included the oil and gas companies with a negative change of 3.68%.
Earlier on Friday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 41,301.48 points from the previously closed value of 41,179.76 on Thursday.