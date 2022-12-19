WATCH: Lahore youth’s peculiar love for reptiles may take your breath away

Usman, a young man from Lahore having unconditional love for animals, keeps a collection of exotic pets in his bedroom.

He currently has 35 snakes, including pythons and corn snakes, and a crocodile at home.

Usman said that he caught his first snake when he was just eight years old, and since then, these creatures have fascinated him.

He said that all the snakes he has kept are not venomous, and he often leaves them open in his room while he is asleep.

The zoophilist also owns a pet crocodile, which he carries around like a child.

Usman said, “Crocodiles in Pakistan are known to attack, regardless of how much they are fed.”

Tragically, he recently lost his beloved pet lion named Sher Khan.

After Sher Khan’s death, Usman had the lion mummified and kept it with him as a reminder of his favorite pet.

Usman’s passion for wild animals may seem unusual to some, but he has proven that it is possible to form close bonds with these wild creatures and care for them in a responsible and safe manner.

This depicts that passion has no limits.