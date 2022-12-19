At least eight killed, 18 injured in Rajanpur bus collision

At least eight people were killed and 18 others were injured early on Monday morning, when two buses collided on the highway near Rajanpur in Punjab.

Police said that that the two buses were heading in opposite directions but collided with each other due to the dense fog on the highway.

As a result of the crash, eight passengers were killed on spot while 18 others sustained injuries.

The injured and bodies of the dead were pulled out and rushed to a nearby local hospital.

The process of identifying the dead is being carried out.