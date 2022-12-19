PM Shehbaz, Zardari to approach Punjab governor to prevent assembly dissolution

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and coalition partner Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have decided to approach Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman as they look to stop the planned dissolution of the Punjab assembly.

Zardari and PM Shehbaz met in Lahore on Sunday and discussed the ongoing political state of affairs in the province after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

During the meeting, the option of tabling a vote of no confidence (VoNC) against the Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was discussed between both.

The PPP and the PML-N are allied while sitting on the opposition benches in the provincial assembly of Punjab.

If the no confidence movement is brought, Punjab CM will require 186 votes to retain his position.

However, if Punjab CM fails to win the VoNC; he will lose the power to dissolve the Punjab assembly.

PM Shehbaz also briefed the former president over his meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, where the two leaders agreed on enhancing unity amongst the coalition parties.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to PM Attaullah Tarar said of the meeting with Zardari that all possible options were under consideration.

He added that the party’s senior leadership had called a meeting on Monday morning to deliberate on important decisions.