Nauman Ali believes 200 runs target will be defendable on Karachi pitch

Pakistan’s experienced spinner Nauman Ali, who picked up four wickets in an innings for the fourth time in his test career on Sunday, stated that 200 could be a winning total on Karachi’s pitch.

Addressing a press conference after the end of play on day 2, Nauman Ali said he tried bowl from different angles to make it difficult for English batters.

Nauman Ali dismissed opener Ben Duckett and Joe Root on back to back deliveries in first session to give Pakistan 2 important wickets.

The 36-year-old spinner revealed that pitch could get even slower in next few days of the test match.

He said that Pakistani bowlers got many wickets many wickets as they stuck to the plan given by the coach and the captain.

Nauman Ali has picked up 34 wickets in 11 test matches and playing a match in this series for the first time.

He said he patiently waited for the opportunity and tried to grab it in best possible way when he was given a chance.